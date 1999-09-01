|Keyword
Search
Locate information anywhere on the Gateway2China web site and
beyond ...
Site Map
|Special
Reports on China
Last edited: Wednesday, 22-Mar-2006 01:22:38 EST
Rising China and Global Implications
- The Beijing Concensus, Joshua Cooper Ramo's influential article argues that there is a new "Beijing Consensus" emerging with distinct attitudes to politics, development and the global balance of power.
- Rising China,
New Perspectives Quarterly's collections of articles on the issues and global implications of rapidly developing China.
- China Rising,
Foreign Policy special report.
- China from the Inside Out,
writers on Foreign Affairs discuss the rapid growth of China and how it affects U.S. foreign policy.
- China's New Revolution,
Time magazine's cover story. Does the Future Belong to China?,
Newsweek's cover story.
- The Rise of China and Its Effect on Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea ...,
report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service.
- The Illusion of 'Managing' China,
Robert Kagan article on The Washington Post.
- China's Rise Need Not Bring Conflict,
Martin Wolf article on Financial Times.
- A World Power
Again, the Atlantic Monthly article examines different perspectives
of China and the West on democracy and development. Does China Matter?, Gerald Segal's
paper in Foreign Affairs urges the West to "treat China as a normal middle
power ".
-
San Diego Union Tribune Articles:
The Dragon Awakes,
Boom Felt Across the Globe,
Flexing Power Through Trade
- Globe and Mail's Focus on China
Reforms in China
Tibet and Taiwan
WTO Accession and Impact
|
Special Gateway2China Collections
|
Health, Science, Environment
- Government Views of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome)
- Several online primary resources about SARS, including government documents.
- TIME Asia Magazine: China's Failing Health System,
"in China's hinterlands, medical facilities remain woefully unprepared for the SARS outbreak, hobbled by years of government neglect".
- China's healthcare breakdown,
Business Week article on the failure of China's decentralized medical system and its global implications.
- HIV/AIDS: China's Titanic Peril[PDF],
2001 Update of the AIDS Situation and Needs Assessment Report by The UN Theme Group on HIV/AIDS in China.
UNAIDS / China, UNAIDS statistics, analysis and contact info.
- Suicide rates in China, 1995-99,
The Lancet paper by Michael R Phillips, Xianyun Li, Yanping Zhang.
- Suicide: China's Great Wall of Silence,
Business Week article.
- A Makeover for
Science in China, special report from Chemical & Engineering News
of American Chemical Society.
- Our Real China
Problem, the Atlantic Monthly article examines the environmental
crisis in China and its global implications.
- Can China Feed Itself?,
in-depth analysis of agriculture and agricultural policy in China, published by
Austria-based International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.
- China's Growing Pains @ National Geographic Magazine,
wrenching environmental problems are plaguing the world's newest industrial powerhouse. Can China clean up its act?
The People's Republic at 50
Other Special Topics
- China Along the Yellow River
, notes from Professor Cao Jinqing's
observations and meditations on Chinese rural society.
- The Carter Center - China
Village Elections Project, background information and reports from the
project launched by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
- China's
Blue Collar Blues, the Atlantic Monthly article discusses labor
conditions in China. PBS Frontline: China in the Red,
how ordinary Chinese live, and related links.
- TimeAsia.com |
Young China, articles exploring new possibilities, new fears facing the
generation that has grown up since the Cultural Revolution.
- THIS IS OUR CHINA (Asia Society - China: Fifty Years Inside the People's Republic), Rae Yang's essay.
- WashingtonPost.com: China, the Next Generation,
five articles illustrate the changing faces and mentality of the younger generation in China.
- China's New Left,
article from New Perspectives Quarterly on an influential group of intellectuals known as China's New Left.
- China's Foreign Reserves, Wikipedia's resources on issues related to China's International Currency Reserves and exchange-rate policy (discussion in Chinese).
- China: Social Issues & Conditions,
compiled by Robert Y. Eng.
|Gateway2China
Forum
Views related to China or Chinese communities
Gateway2China Classifieds:
Business opportunities, jobs, personals ...